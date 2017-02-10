Police investigating after man shot to death in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, MA (WHDH) - HAVERHILL, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts are investigating the death of a man who was shot to death in Haverhill.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office says officers arrived at the building where the man’s body was found around 4:40 p.m. Thursday.

The victim has not been identified. No arrests have been made as of Thursday.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

