Police investigating after overnight shooting in Chelsea

CHELSEA (WHDH) - Police said they are investigating a shooting in Chelsea that took place overnight.

The shooting happened on Carter Street.

When police arrived on scene, they appeared to recover multiple bullets outside of the home where the shooting took place.

There is no word on injuries.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

7News will bring updates.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)