Police investigate shooting at Swampscott home

SWAMPSCOTT, MA (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a shooting early Saturday morning at a home in Swampscott.

Police said the shooting occurred on Erie Street just before 4 a.m.

A man was standing in the home’s living room when he was struck by a bullet through the side of the building, according to police.

That victim, 23, was hit in the arm. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other people in the home at the time were not injured.

Police said there are no suspects at this time. The shooting is under investigation.

