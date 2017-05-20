Police investigating after shooting in Swampscott

SWAMPSCOTT, MA (WHDH) - An active investigation is underway after a shooting in Swampscott early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred on Erie Street just before 4 a.m.

Officials say one person was standing in his living room when he was struck by a bullet through the side of the building.

That victim, a 23-year-old man, was struck in the arm. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other people in the home at the time were not injured.

Police say there are no suspects at this time and the matter is under investigation by Swampscott Police as well as the Massachusetts State Police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)