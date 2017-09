London Police are investigating after six people were injured by a ‘noxious substance.’

Police said victims were attacked in a popular shopping area in Stratford.

One person has been taken into custody.

None of the injuries are believed to be serious.

Police said they are not treating the incident as a terror-related attack.

