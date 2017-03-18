Police investigating after teen fatally shot in head

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy has been killed following a shooting in Hartford.

The Hartford Courant reports the victim was identified Saturday as Keon Huff Jr.

Police say the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday in a residential building in the city’s North End.

They found Huff’s body in a hallway with a single gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Courant reports that family members and community leaders gathered at the site of the shooting Friday night. A woman collapsed when she was told about the death. Rev. Henry Brown said the community was disturbed and distraught.

Police haven’t named any suspects yet and the investigation is ongoing.

Huff’s death is the city’s eighth homicide so far this year.

