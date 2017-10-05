METHUEN, Mass. (WHDH) — Police have launched an investigation at the Presentation of Mary Academy after the school received multiple threats Wednesday.

Three threats were written on a wall at the Methuen school, according to police. The school’s principal said the message was written in pen and contained the numbers one, two and three. There were not three separate threats.

Police Chief Joseph Solomon said that this threat does not affect any other schools in Methuen. He also added that they choose not to cancel school for Presentation of Mary Academy students on Thursday, but officers were in the building throughout the day. Students passed through metal detectors when they entered the building.

There is no word on what exactly those threats said, but Solomon did say that it did not specify a date or time. Solomon added the threat was generic and did not target a specific person.

