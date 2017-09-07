Police investigating after three people stabbed overnight in Chelsea, one confirmed dead

CHELSEA (WHDH) - Police said they are investigating after three people were stabbed in two different locations in Chelsea overnight.

One of the three people has died.

The stabbings happened around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday.

One stabbing happened outside of the Tedeschi at the corner of Broadway and Stockton Streets.

The second stabbing happened at the corner of Webster and Broadway Streets.

Police said all three victims were injured and taken to area hospitals.

There is no information on any arrests, or what caused the stabbings.

There is no word on the current condition of any of the victims.

Chelsea Police are continuing their investigation.

