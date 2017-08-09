Police investigating after two dead in shooting and car fire in Dorchester

DORCHESTER (WHDH) — Police and EMS crews were on the scene of a shooting and car fire in Dorchester late Wednesday night.

Family members say two people died in the incident, though Boston Police have not confirmed that information.

Police said they were called to Elder Street at around 10:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. They found a car there that had significant fire damage.

EMS said no one has been transported from the scene.

One witness told 7News that around 10 shots were fired and people screamed “get out of the car” before the vehicle burst into flames.

The uncle of one of the victims returned to the scene Thursday morning and told 7News that his nephew, a passenger in the vehicle, died as a result. He said he did not know if his nephew died as a result of the shooting or the fire.

The man also said that the driver of the vehicle has died. Those victims have not been identified, and police did not confirm the information.

No arrests have been made as a result of the incident. Police are still investigating.

