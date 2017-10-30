Police investigating after woman killed in hit-and-run

EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts police say a woman has been killed in a weekend hit-and-run.

East Brookfield Police Sgt. Joseph Lazarick tells The Telegram & Gazette that 54-year-old Lisa Germain was crossing Route 9 at about 6 p.m. Sunday when she was hit. Germain died at an area hospital and the suspect drove away before police arrived.

Lazarick says police have reviewed security footage and spoken to witnesses that describe the suspect’s vehicle as a dark-colored SUV.

State police say they are assisting East Brookfield police.

Lazarick is asking anyone with information to contact police.

