Police investigating after woman reports assault in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are asking residents to be careful after a woman said a man assaulted her on the street in Cambridge.

Police said the incident happened Tuesday night at around 10:15 p.m. near Putnam Avenue and Green Street. The woman told police she was grabbed around the shoulders and waist by a man. She was then able to free herself and run away.

The suspect was described as a white man between the ages of 18 and 25. Police said he is around 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build and possibly had blonde hair beneath a beanie cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cambridge Police Department’s anonymous Crime Hotline at 617-249-3359.

