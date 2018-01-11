Police investigating armed robbery at Peabody convenience store

PEABODY, MA (WHDH) - Police in Peabody are investigating an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven store.

According to officials, a white male wearing a mask entered the store on Main Street just before midnight Wednesday and demanded money.

The suspect was armed with a handgun. Peabody Police say he was wearing a blue sweatshirt. No shots were fired.

The suspect escaped on foot. Police used K-9 units in an attempt to locate that suspect, but he was not found.

Detectives are looking at surveillance footage to try to find any other clues about what happened.

Anyone with any information or who may have seen something suspicious should contact Peabody Police.

