Police investigating bar shooting that left man injured

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — Police in Meriden are investigating a shooting at a bar over the weekend.

Officers were alerted to the shooting around 1:45 a.m. Saturday. The 29-year-old victim was shot in the neck and had already been hospitalized when police arrived.

The man was airlifted to an area trauma center. Police say he’s expected to survive.

Police say it doesn’t appear that there were any other injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)