Police investigating bones found in woods in North Attleborough

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts are investigating after bones were found in the woods.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn’s office said the bones were found by a resident walking Friday in a wooded area in North Attleborough, a town on the Rhode Island state line.

The remains, which authorities haven’t described, have been transferred to the state Medical Examiner’s office so they can possibly be identified.

A resident told the Attleboro Sun Chronicle that he had been walking his dogs around 5:30 p.m. Friday when he came across the bones. He said he also found tattered clothing with the bones and that the materials appeared to have been in the woods for a while.

Investigators spent hours at the scene Friday night and returned again Saturday morning.

