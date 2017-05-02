Police investigating car matching description of vehicle involved in hit and run

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are at the Boston Common Parking Garage investigating after a vehicle was found matching the description of the one involved in Sunday’s hit and run.

Early Sunday morning a cyclist was hit by a car in the Back Bay. The driver fled the scene.

Boston Police said the car they are looking for is a Toyota Camry, possibly with a New York license plate. The car has damage to the grill, roof and driver-side door.

The car in the parking garage has damage to the windshield and roof.

Police are waiting on a warrant so they can fully process the car and photograph it.

They are also unsure if they will be able to tow the car due to the low ceiling height in the garage

