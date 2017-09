LEICESTER, MA (WHDH) - Police in Leicester are looking for the public’s help as they investigate counterfeit bills.

The department tweeted a photo of several $10 bills, saying they were recently passed at an event in town.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department.

