Police investigating crash in Manchester, New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating the circumstances that led to a crash in Manchester, New Hampshire early Tuesday morning.

The crash shook homes and ruptured a gas line near a home on Varney Street.

The car flipped onto its roof, where it came to a rest. There are no immediate reports of injuries.

Firefighters poured water to disperse gas as a result of the ruptured line.

The scene is currently clear, but the cause is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)