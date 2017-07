METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Police are investigating a deadly accident on Riverside Drive in Methuen.

Traffic headed west is being detoured to Byron Avenue while drivers headed east toward Lawrence will be detoured to Burnham Road.

Police are releasing very little information at this time but we will update you as soon as new details become available.

