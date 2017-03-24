Police investigating death of infant at New Hampshire apartment building

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — Police in Nashua are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an infant at a downtown apartment building last month.

Authorities are calling the February incident “an untimely death investigation,” the Nashua Telegraph reports.

The attorney general’s office says it has been made aware of the investigation.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

