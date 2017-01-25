Police investigating deaths of Maine woman, ex-councilor

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (AP) — Police are investigating after two people, including a former town official, were found dead inside a home in Old Orchard Beach.

Officials say 21-year-old Amber Morrow, of Saco, and former Old Orchard Beach Town Councilor Dana Furtado were found dead on Monday evening.

Relatives and friends discovered the bodies after being unable to reach the pair.

Capt. David Hemingway says their deaths don’t appear to be suspicious. Police have ruled out carbon monoxide poisoning.

Officials say the state medical examiner’s office will examine both bodies.

The Portland Press Herald reports Furtado’s website and Facebook page indicate he operated the building and roofing company D.M. Furtado and Daughter.

The town voted to recall six of its seven councilors, including Furtado, in 2013 following several months of political discord.

