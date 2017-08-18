Police investigating “disturbing” anti-police graffiti

MAYNARD, Mass. (AP) — Police in a Massachusetts town are investigating after three anti-police messages were spray-painted on buildings.

Maynard Police Chief Mark Dubois said the graffiti was found in the early morning hours Friday. He says they cropped up sometime between 11 p.m. on Thursday and 6 a.m. the next day.

One was found on a CVS store on Main Street and read “Down to Die.” Another scrawled on The Paper Store said “Kill Pigs,” and a third message on another Main Street building said “Kill Cops Now.”

Dubois said the department is taking the messages “very seriously” and not treating them as a “simple prank.” He says the “extremely disturbing” messages are a threat to the department and the community.

