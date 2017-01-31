Police investigating dog left in cage on Route 3A in Hingham

HINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - Hingham Police are looking for the person or people who left a dog on the side of the road on Downer Avenue around 11 a.m. on Monday.

The area is right off of Route 3A so the dog could have been dropped from neighboring towns, meaning the investigation is not just reduced to Hingham.

The dog was found in a cage with food, toys and a blanket, just left outside on the side of a road in the cold.

Neighbors spotted the cage near Hingham Harbor and called it in to police.

