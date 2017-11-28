Police investigating double shooting that left 1 teen dead in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead in South Boston.

Officers responded to a housing development near O’Connor Way and O’Callaghan Way around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, they discovered that two men had been shot.

Police Commissioner William Evans believes that both the victims are likely teenagers.

Officials transported the two men to the hospital, where one of them died. The other is expected to be okay, police said.

The shooter is still at large.

“We’re doing a canvas search right now, going door to door and doing a line search looking for information, were looking at cameras. But we need the public’s help on this. Obviously a cold night out here, I don’t think there were many people out. We have one or two witnesses that were taken to homicide but as always we need the public’s help,” said Evans.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

