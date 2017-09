BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in Downtown Crossing overnight.

The stabbing left one man with serious injuries. Officials said he was taken to the hospital. There is no information on his current condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police are continuing their investigation.

