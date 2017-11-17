BLACKSTONE, MA (WHDH) — The Blackstone Police Department is investigating an explosion that damaged a car parked in front of a residence.

Police responded to Lakeshore Drive after receiving a report of possible vandalism to a car at 6:16 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, an officer met with the homeowner who reported a loud bang that shook his home, leaving extensive damage to his car.

A preliminary investigation determined that an explosive device – possibly a pipe bomb – damaged the car.

Police believe the resident was targeted because there is allegedly nothing to suggest that this was a random act.

Officials do not believe the community is in danger.

Blackstone Police received assistance from Bellingham Police, Woonsocket, Rhode Island Police, the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“I want to stress first and foremost that we do not believe that there is any danger to the community and that this does not appear to have been a random act,” Chief Atstupenas said. “Thank you to all our residents for their patience and assistance today as we work on the investigation,” said Chief Atstupenas.

No one was injured in the explosion.

The incident remains under investigation by the Blackstone Police Department.

