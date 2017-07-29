DANVERS (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police said there was a fatal motorcycle crash in Danvers on Saturday at 1:32 am.

The crash happened on Route 128-S, near the Beverly town-line.

The driver, 35-year-old Woburn resident, Joseph Addonizio Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they believe Addonizio hit the guard rail.

It did not appear as though any other vehicles were involved.

