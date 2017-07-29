Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Danvers

DANVERS, Mass. (AP) — State police are trying to determine the cause of an early morning fatal motorcycle wreck in Danvers.

Troopers say a person was killed when the motorcycle crashed on the southbound side of Route 128 near the Beverly town line at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

The victim’s name has not been released.

State police say the accident is under investigation.

