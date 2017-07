BOSTON (AP) — Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Boston.

Police say officers responded to a report of a person shot in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood just before 11 p.m. Saturday. The victim in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officer Stephen McNulty says no arrests have been made.

