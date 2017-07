BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - A head-on collision occurred overnight Thursday in Bridgewater.

It happened on High Street.

A medical helicopter flew at least one person to the hospital.

This is a developing story and we are working to get more information about the conditions of the people involved.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)