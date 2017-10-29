Police investigating head-on crash in Wareham, at least two seriously injured

WAREHAM, MA (WHDH) - Police are investigating a head-on crash that happened in Wareham around 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Glen Charlie Road.

Officials said at least two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

There is no word on the current condition of those people.

No names have been released.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

