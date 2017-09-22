Police investigating hoax call that came on police dispatch

FAIRFIELD, Maine (AP) — Police are investigating after a call on official Maine emergency frequencies was determined to be a hoax by an unknown suspect who police believe has access to a police radio.

The radio call came directly to Fairfield police cruisers around 5 p.m. Wednesday, saying an officer had been shot. A large police contingent responded but found nothing out of the ordinary.

Fairfield Police Chief Gould says they will charge the caller but have made no arrests. Officials say there is no way to pinpoint the location of the radio, though Gould says he believes it was within a set distance due to the clarity of the message.

An official with the state Office of Information Technology says if someone knows what they are doing, they can easily tap into police frequencies.

