Police investigating homicide in Stoddard, New Hampshire

Stoddard, New Hampshire (WHDH) — An investigation is ongoing into a homicide in Stoddard, New Hampshire.

Around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night, New Hampshire State Police troopers responded to a 911 call at a residence in Stoddard.

When they arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound, dead at the home.

There were two other people at the home as well and they were both uninjured.

Authorities believe they have identified everyone involved, including the person who shot the man.

The victim and those involved knew each other and the incident appears to be an isolated event.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

The investigation is ongoing.

