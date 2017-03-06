Police investigating human remains found off of interstate

HARTFORD, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police are investigating human remains found in the woods off of Interstate 91 in the town of Hartford.

Police said Monday the remains appear to be at least several months old. They were found Sunday night by a person walking in the area, off the southbound lane of I-91, just north of exit 11.

Police have not positively determined an identification or cause and manner of death, but say the death doesn’t appear suspicious in nature.

The remains have been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington for further analysis.

