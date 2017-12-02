Police investigating if 2 separate robberies in Brockton are connected

BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Poilce are investigating two robberies that happened Friday night in Brockton and are trying to determine if both are connected.

Police said three men walked into Super Value Liquors on Centre Street and emptied the cash register of hundreds of dollars. They also stole several bottles of liquor. Cashier Naranbhai Patel was counting the money in the register and closing up when the robbers struck.

Patel said as he tried calling police, one of the suspects climbed over the counter and chased him. The suspect shoved Patel before slashing him in the hand and face. After the three robbers fled, Patel called police.

Hours later, police said three people robbed a 7-Eleven on Belmont Street, 3 miles from the liquor store. It is unclear at this point if the three suspects were behind both robberies.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)