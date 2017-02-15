Police investigating killing that was streamed to Facebook live

Chicago, IL (WHDH) — Chicago Police confirm that they are looking at a Facebook live stream that appears to show a shooting and the aftermath.

Police are looking for surveillance video and say they have promising leads on who fired the deadly shots.

The little boy who died, police say, is the nephew of a pregnant woman who was also shot.

Investigators believe it was the woman’s boyfriend in the car who was the target.

