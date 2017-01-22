Police investigating man found shot to death in Brockton

BROCKTON (WHDH) - State Police and Brockton Police are investigating the murder of a man found shot to death in Brockton Saturday night.

Around 11;30 p.m. Saturday Brockton Police got a call for a report of a shooting victim in front of 58 Sawtell Avenue.

Emergency crews responded and found a man with several gunshot wounds.

The victim, Jermaine Smith of Brockton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Brockton Detectives at 508-941-0234 or State Police at 508-923-4014.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)