FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - Police in Fall River are currently investigating what they have described as an officer-involved shooting late Sunday night.

According to authorities, officers responded to the intersection of Riggenbach and Airport Road following a report that a car was smoking. Witnesses also say they heard what sounded like gunshots.

After arriving at the scene, officers reported shots fired, at which point several units responded.

The incident is still under investigation. It is unclear what circumstances led to the officer or officers discharging a weapon.

In a related incident at Charlton Memorial Hospital, five people were arrested due to a disturbance. Those people are expected to be arraigned in Second District Court Monday.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for updates.

