Police investigating overnight shooting in Haverhill

Police in Haverhill say they are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in the early hours on Thursday.

Police say they received a report of a man who had been shot on Pentucket Street just after midnight.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening-injuries.

Police say they are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Haverhill Police at 978-373-1212.

