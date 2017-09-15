DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - Officials transported two people to local hospitals after both were shot in unrelated incidents.

Thursday night, a person was shot in the area of Almont Street and Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan.

Officers arrested two people in connection with the incident.

In Dorchester, a man was shot in the abdomen in the area of Kingsdale and Standish streets, police said.

Authorities are looking for a possible black Honda that fled the scene.

