Police investigating reported assault of football player by older teammate at Walpole H.S.

WALPOLE, Mass. (WHDH) — An investigation is underway after a freshman football player in Walpole was allegedly assaulted and injured by an older player outside the locker room at the high school Tuesday night.

School officials say the incident involved a varsity player “shoving and pushing” the freshman while in the presence of other players.

“I am very disappointed by the conduct of several of our student-athletes. High School Principal Stephen Imbusch feels the same way and is taking appropriate action,” Superintendent Lincoln D. Lynch said in a press release.

Police are investigating to determine if charges are warranted. They are reviewing surveillance video in an effort to piece together the incident.

“We learned that it might have to do with some playing time in one of the games coming up where a freshman asked to participate in a varsity game,” said Walpole Police Chief John Carmichael.

The freshman player was injured and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The names of those involved have not been released due to confidentiality laws. Carmichael said the school has taken disciplinary action against the student involved in the incident.

Lynch said there are “no plans” to cancel the team’s game after Thanksgiving Day against Weymouth at this time.

