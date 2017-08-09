Police investigating shooting and car fire in Dorchester

DORCHESTER (WHDH) — Police and EMS crews were on the scene of a shooting and car fire in Dorchester late Wednesday night.

Police said they were called to Elder Street at around 10:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. They found a car there that had significant fire damage.

EMS said no one has been transported from the scene.

No arrests have been made as a result of the incident. Police are still investigating.

