Police investigating shooting at Revere carnival

REVERE, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts are investigating a shooting at a carnival in Revere

Police say the shooting happened at a spring carnival in the parking lot of Showcase Cinemas around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police say people were held inside the theater as officers searched the complex and surrounding areas.

Officials say crowds were eventually told to disperse.

Police say no one was hurt. Officials say several cars were struck by gunfire during the shooting.

No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.

