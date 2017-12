ATTLEBORO, MA (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Attleboro.

Officers responded to South Avenue early Tuesday morning and began collecting evidence.

Officials have not said if the bullets hit anyone.

Investigators are now looking for the person who fired the shots.

