BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) – A shooting in Brockton sent one woman to the hospital.

Police say they responded to a report of shots fired just before 1 p.m. Sunday, to the area of Florence Street.

Officials say the woman was cut by glass when the bullets shattered her car window, and she drove herself to the hospital. At least four shots were fire at the woman’s car.

Additional details were not immediately available.

