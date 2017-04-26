Police investigating shooting in Lowell

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Police are on the scene of a shooting in Lowell that happened early Wednesday.

Initially police had said it was a double shooting but the details have changed.

Now police are saying that one man was shot and one woman was assaulted.

This happening at around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Both victims are expected to be okay.

There are also two different scenes.

One is at 3rd and Read Street and the other is at a 7/11 a couple of blocks away. Officers are there and the parking lot is roped off.

We are not sure of the connection between the two scenes.

