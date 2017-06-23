Police investigating shooting in Quincy

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Police are responding to a crash and shooting in Quincy.

It happened on South Street outside of a the Faxon Commons luxury apartment complex.

In the video above you can see bullet holes in the side of the car that crashed.

Police are not saying how the crash and shooting are connected.

They have said that one man, in his early 30’s, was shot twice in the leg at around 3:00 a.m. Friday morning.

He was taken to Boston Medical Center but his condition is unknown.

Stay with 7News as we get more updates on this developing story.

