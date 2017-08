BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in South Boston that damaged a car’s rear window.

Police said they searched for the bullet in a nearby apartment.

Authorities said nobody was injuried.

There is no word on any arrests made at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

