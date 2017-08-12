Police investigating stabbing in East Boston overnight

EAST BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said they are investigating a stabbing in East Boston that happened overnight.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday on Cottage Street.

Officials said the victim was taken to Mass General Hospital with serious injuries.

One person is now in custody.

No names have been released.

There is no word on the current condition of the victim.

7News will bring updates.

