BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after multiple people were stabbed near Downtown Crossing Friday morning.

Officers found two people suffering from stab wounds on School Street and two others also suffering from stab wounds on Kingston Street, according to police.

Officials transported the victims to local hospitals.

It is unclear if the two incidents are related.

