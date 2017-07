BERLIN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police are investigating a suspicious death at a motel in Berlin.

Police say officers were called to the motel around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. They say there is no threat to the public.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Troopers are asking anyone with information to contact state police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)